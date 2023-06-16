How are education systems integrating creative thinking in schools?

Creative thinking matters. It is consistently ranked among the top skills employers value and, when students think creatively, their motivation to learn increases and their learning becomes deeper and more transferable. As more education systems formally recognise the key role that education can play in nurturing creative thinking skills, the question is: what policies are needed to ensure that, systematically, all young people have the opportunity to develop these skills as part of their formal education? To what extent are education systems supporting their students and teachers in promoting the kinds of learning environments where creative thinking can flourish? This brief addresses these questions by reporting and analysing responses to an online policy survey from 90 national and sub-national education jurisdictions participating in PISA 2022.