The OECD engages with Africa in support of the continent’s economic and social transformation agenda. The OECD-Africa Partnership structures our cooperation with the continent at the national, regional and continental levels, as well as with stakeholders from the continent’s private sector and civil society. Together we foster innovative policies, work to improve the well-being of African people including by realising the full potential of the continent’s young people and women, and contribute to the shaping of global standards.