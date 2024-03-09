The OECD engages with Africa in support of the continent’s economic and social transformation agenda. The OECD-Africa Partnership structures our cooperation with the continent at the national, regional and continental levels, as well as with stakeholders from the continent’s private sector and civil society. Together we foster innovative policies, work to improve the well-being of African people including by realising the full potential of the continent’s young people and women, and contribute to the shaping of global standards.
The nascent African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to create one the world’s largest single markets for goods and services. To realise that vision, African economies need to mobilise more financial resources, help their firms participate more fully in global and regional value chains, and create more productive jobs for Africans.
Africa is the world’s last demographic frontier, with a young and vibrant labour force, fast expanding regional markets and rapid urbanisation driving a transformation of the continent. Turning this transformation into faster economic and social progress demands whole-of-government approaches.
Supporting the implementation of Africa's Agenda 2063
To achieve the vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the international arena, African policy makers are committed to putting in place effective, coordinated development strategies. The OECD and the African Union Commission are working together to support this by producing comparative data and analysis, and facilitating peer learning networks.
Africa’s domestic resource mobilisation challenge
Low average tax-to-GDP ratios demonstrate the constrained fiscal space within which African countries operate. This affects their ability to channel substantial investments into sectors like healthcare, education and infrastructure, which are central to sustainable development and societal well-being. Addressing these gaps is imperative for unleashing Africa’s potential and promoting sustainable and resilient growth across the continent.
Promoting sustainable investment for Africa’s economic transformation
Africa’s rapid demographic growth and fast urbanisation present major opportunities for the continent. But realising the demographic dividend requires strong, sustained and resilient economic growth that provides enough jobs particularly for young people. Increasing sustainable investment will not only help meet Africa’s Sustainable Development Goals annual financing gap of USD 194 billion but will also transform the continent’s economies. The African Union Commission and the OECD’s joint African Virtual Investment Platform (AfVIP) aims to boost investment to the levels needed by providing comprehensive, quality and timely information and analysis on investment in Africa to governments, businesses and other stakeholders.
