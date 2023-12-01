COP28 side event: Reimagining urban transport in African cities

Join us for an exciting event to reshape transport systems in African cities to attain sustainability goals! Discover the innovative collaboration between the OECD Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC), the esteemed University of Ghana, Ghanaian researchers from the University of Manchester, and the OECD International Transport Forum.

Together, we’ve embarked on a project to help transform transport systems in Accra and Kumasi. Dive into the findings and insights from this project, as we explore the crucial aspects of accessibility, gender inclusivity, and proximity of transport within the context of Ghana's largest cities. Engage in a vibrant discussion with experts, researchers, and thought leaders who are actively shaping the future of transport in Africa. Uncover the innovative solutions that are not only revolutionising transportation in Ghana but also offering valuable lessons for other urban centres across the continent. French interpretation is provided for this session.