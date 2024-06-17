The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct are the leading international standard for how companies and investors should address their impacts on people, the planet and society. They apply to businesses and investors of all sectors, sizes and ownership structures, and cover all key sustainability issues – from climate change to technology, from anti-corruption to human rights and labour standards.
By adopting responsible business conduct (RBC) enterprises can prevent and address negative impacts of their activities, while contributing to the sustainable development of the countries and communities in which they operate.