Conflict transformation and the role of responsible artisanal and small-scale mining

The informal extractive sector is a major source of employment in most countries affected by conflict but has up until now been largely left aside when identifying reinsertion opportunities for ex-combatants. This paper identifies synergies between disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) programmes implemented in conflict-affected and high-risk areas and existing supply chain due diligence initiatives fostering the integration of artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in global supply chains in these areas. The report highlights the role that OECD-led initiatives to support ASM formalisation in conflict zones can play to support DDR programmes.