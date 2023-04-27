Skip to main content
Conflict transformation and the role of responsible artisanal and small-scale mining

Supporting peace through supply chain due diligence
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cdbd61d1-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD/UN (2023), “Conflict transformation and the role of responsible artisanal and small-scale mining: Supporting peace through supply chain due diligence”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cdbd61d1-en.
