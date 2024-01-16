Review of G7 Government-led Voluntary and Mandatory Due Diligence Measures for Sustainable Agri-food Supply Chains

This report aims to provide G7 agricultural policy makers with insights to better understand the design, objectives and mechanisms of national and regional, voluntary and mandatory due diligence-related measures. The report creates a fact-based selective inventory for policy makers to identify common elements across the measures with a view to strengthening, where possible, coherence of G7 policy responses to promote responsible business conduct in agricultural supply chains. The inventory also aims to help companies understand different national and regional standards by highlighting synergies and, where applicable discrepancies, to enable and support effective implementation.