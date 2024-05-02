Economy
The OECD Economics Department combines cross-country research with in-depth country-specific expertise on structural and macroeconomic policy issues. The OECD supports policymakers in pursuing reforms to deliver strong, sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth, by providing a comprehensive perspective that blends data and evidence on policies and their effects, international benchmarking and country-specific insights.
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Policy issues
-
Well-designed competition law, effective enforcement and competition-based economic reform promote consumer welfare and economic growth while making markets more flexible and innovative. The OECD actively encourages governments to tackle anti-competitive practices and fosters market-oriented reform throughout the world.Learn more
-
Economic policy encompasses a broad range of strategies employed by governments to optimise economic performance. It includes areas such as fiscal policy, which deals with government spending and revenues; monetary policy, focused on controlling the money supply and interest rates; structural reform, aimed at enhancing long-term economic efficiency and competitiveness; and regulatory reform, which focuses on updating and streamlining economic regulations.Learn more
-
Economic surveillance is the monitoring and analysis of economic developments and policies. We produce in-depth cross-country analysis on a wide range of macroeconomic and structural policy topics reported in the Economic Outlook and Going for Growth reports. We also conduct country-specific analysis reported in our Economic Surveys.Learn more
-
Effective social policy protects individuals and their families, and helps them lead a fulfilling life. We identify policies that help individuals and their families, and make societies and economies work more effectively.Learn more
-
Well-functioning financial markets are fundamental to long-term sustainable economic growth and financial stability. They provide a platform to raise and allocate capital efficiently, manage risks, determine asset prices and inform investor decisions. Well regulated financial markets foster investor confidence through transparency, fairness, and clearly defined rules of engagement. The OECD’s work on financial markets aims to promote efficient market-orientated financial systems through sound policies for capital markets, sustainable finance, digital finance, public debt management, financial literacy and consumer protection, pensions, and insurance.Learn more
-
Globalisation creates opportunities for workers, consumers and firms and has helped lift millions out of poverty. Open markets are a source of economic resilience and diversification along supply chains. Open economies grow faster than closed ones but a fair distribution of those gains does not happen automatically. The OECD’s work in support of open markets and a rules-based international trading system aims at making trade work for all.Learn more
-
The OECD's work on investment supports governments in attracting more and better-quality investment, prioritising sustainability, while caring about security. The OECD aims to equip governments with the tools to attract more capital into productive sectors and generating positive social and environmental outcomes. This approach contributes to building resilient, inclusive, and prosperous economies globally.Learn more
-
Our focus is to design policies to deliver a dynamic business sector, well allocated resources, and productivity growth.Learn more
-
Curbing emissions and pollution is crucial in ensuring that the gains in growth and well-being are sustainable in the long term. Hence, environmental considerations are key in the setting of national and global reform priorities.Learn more
Programmes of work
-
The OECD Global Forum on Productivity (GFP) fosters international collaboration among public institutions to advocate and implement policies that boost productivity. Explore the latest research and data on productivity trends and institutions and stay updated on upcoming events.Learn more
-
The New Approaches to Economic Challenges (NAEC) initiative develops a systemic perspective on interconnected challenges with strategic partners, identifies the analytical and policy tools needed to understand them, and crafts the narratives best able to convey them to policymakers.Learn more
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
Report3 October 2023
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024