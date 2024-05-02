Well-functioning financial markets are fundamental to long-term sustainable economic growth and financial stability. They provide a platform to raise and allocate capital efficiently, manage risks, determine asset prices and inform investor decisions. Well regulated financial markets foster investor confidence through transparency, fairness, and clearly defined rules of engagement. The OECD’s work on financial markets aims to promote efficient market-orientated financial systems through sound policies for capital markets, sustainable finance, digital finance, public debt management, financial literacy and consumer protection, pensions, and insurance.