New Approaches to Economic Challenges

Latest:



20 June 2024 - Seminar on climate change, the green transition, and economic resilience

NAEC seminar on climate change, the green transition and economic resilience. It focused on the priorities for a coherent and integrated systemic approach for rapid action on the risks, impacts and global implications of climate change.

Recent:

21 March 2024 – Workshop on Industrial Policies

The OECD held a workshop on industrial policies, gathering more than 300 delegates from three relevant Committees: the Committee on Industry, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Trade Committee and the Working Party Number 1 of the Economic Policy Committee. Discussions revolved around challenges with evaluation of industrial policies and motivations for recent industrial policy measures.

9 February 2024 – Workshop on Economic Aspects of National Security

The workshop discussed various economic, national, and cyber security risks and their potential impact on global prosperity. It explored responses countries can take and pondered future OECD work on economic aspects of national security, aiming to create a report with policy recommendations for OECD Members.

> Background note / Agenda