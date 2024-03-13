Skip to main content
Industry, business and entrepreneurship

The global economy is shaped by the decisions, behaviours and strategies of businesses responding to digital transformation, climate change, geopolitical shifts, and the emergence of new technologies. The OECD maps these trends, providing firm-level and sectoral evidence to inform policies for enhancing productivity, innovation, value chain resilience and industrial decarbonisation, including through strategic industrial policy.

