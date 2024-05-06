Skip to main content
Science policy

Science policy focuses on actions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public investment in research. Publicly funded research in universities and research institutes plays an essential role in generating the knowledge that supports evidence-based decision making and underpins technological development. There is increasing policy emphasis on “open science” and the mobilisation of public research to address urgent and complex societal challenges. 

