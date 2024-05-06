Science policy

Scientific research thrives in environments that encourage freedom of enquiry and open exchange. At the same time, there are important responsibilities for scientists and scientific institutions that need to be respected in order to maintain societal trust and the licence to operate freely and autonomously. These include, most importantly, the need to uphold scientific integrity, comply with good ethical practices and respect established scientific norms.

Openness and transparency are important for ensuring trust - between scientists, across national borders and between science and society. In this context, policies to promote open science – including open access to scientific publications, data and software, as well as engagement with society – are important. At the same time there is concern in some countries about foreign interference and misappropriation of research and so scientific integrity and security are also high on the policy agenda.