Citizen science and engagement

There can be considerable value in citizen participation across different phases of scientific research and decision-making. This ranges from establishing research agendas and priorities to experimentation, analysis, dissemination, and assessment. It encompasses a range of different processes, including public communication and participatory dialogue, transdisciplinary and co-creation approaches, and citizen science.
Citizen science in particular, is a major focus of policy attention. Although it is defined differently across countries and contexts, a critical aspect is the active engagement of non-professional scientists in scientific knowledge production. Policies to promote citizen science include dedicated funding mechanisms and new approaches to impact assessment.