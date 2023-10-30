Citizen science and engagement

There is growing concern about mis- and dis-information related to science and the effect that this can have on public trust. At the same time there are concerns that scientific advice and evidence is often ignored or misinterpreted by politicians and policymakers. Effective communication at the interfaces between science and the public and science and policymaking is particularly important during crises.

Different audiences have different demands from scientific communication and the processes for developing and disseminating information can be as important as the substance of the communication itself. Poor communication can undermine trust and help promote dis-information and polarization of society. There is a need to agree on common principles for responsible scientific communication, to build capacity and to incentivise good communication.