Research workforce diversity

There is growing evidence that having a diverse research workforce can help address complex multifactorial issues. As science is increasingly called upon to address complex socio-technical challenges, diversity and inclusion are a necessity. At the same time, the inadvertent exclusion of a significant proportion of people from entering scientific careers significantly reduces the talent pool that academia and other sectors can tap into.

Policy measures are required to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in science. These need to extend beyond simply providing equal opportunities and ensure that those from under-represented or marginalised groups are enabled and supported to seize these opportunities.