Research workforce diversity

The research workforce is not representative of the diversity of societies as a whole.  Whilst the pattern differs across disciplines, countries and employers, the overall picture is that women tend to be under-represented and are confronted with a glass-ceiling that blocks them from acceding to higher grade positions. The situation is even worse for a number of other groups. Factors such as socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds have a major influence on decisions to enter and persevere in research.

