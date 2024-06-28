Gender discrimination in social norms

Discriminatory social institutions are the complex web of formal and informal laws, social norms and practices that restrict women’s and girls’ access to rights, justice, empowerment opportunities and resources, undermining their agency and authority.

These particular forms of discrimination are often invisible. Yet, failing to address discriminatory laws, attitudes and stereotypes restricts the ability of women and girls to contribute to society and the economy.

The OECD’s Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) measures such gender discrimination across 179 countries.