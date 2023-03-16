Social Institutions & Gender Index

The OECD Development Centre’s Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) measures discrimination against women in social institutions across 179 countries. By taking into account laws, social norms and practices that restrict women’s and girls’ rights and access to empowerment opportunities and resources, the SIGI captures the underlying drivers of gender inequality.

The SIGI aims to support policymaking by providing the necessary data to policy- and decision-makers, experts and researchers, international and philanthropic organisations, as well as the public at large. It is one of the official data sources for monitoring SDG Indicator 5.1.1 on “Whether or not legal frameworks are in place to promote, enforce and monitor gender equality and women’s empowerment”, together with UN Women and the World Bank Group’s Women Business and the Law.