Do women and men have equal legal rights to access land and non-land assets? Do they have equal legal rights to open a bank account and obtain credit from a formal financial institution? Do women and men benefit from the same rights and opportunities in the workplace, whether in terms of maternity/paternity and parental leave or in terms of choosing their profession or registering a business?

The “Restricted access to productive and financial resources” dimension captures women’s restricted access to and control over such critical productive and economic resources and assets.