Health and work

Despite years of investment in disability policy, the poverty rate of people with disability remains stubbornly high and has even increased in a majority of OECD countries. In 2019, across OECD countries, 24% of people with disability lived in a household with very low income (below 60% of median income), compared to 14% of people without disability.

The large poverty gap is explained by large gaps in employment rates between people with and without disability and insufficient social protection for those not in work. Differences across countries in poverty rates are large, and many of the countries with high overall rates of poverty, such as Korea and the United States, also have a large disability poverty gap as well.