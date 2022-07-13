Effective mental health services, and well-targeted and comprehensive mental health policies, can help to keep people in good mental health and support people to manage or recover from mental health conditions.

Yet, there are significant gaps in mental health systems performance. Two thirds of people seeking mental health support report difficulties getting it, and many countries struggle to identify whether their mental health systems are delivering effective results. OECD work points countries towards the most effective mental health policies and develops internationally comparable mental health indicators that improve understanding of mental health performance.