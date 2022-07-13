Skip to main content
The provision of community-based mental health care in Lithuania

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/18de24d5-en
Doron Wijker, Paola Sillitti, Emily Hewlett
OECD Health Working Papers
Wijker, D., P. Sillitti and E. Hewlett (2022), “The provision of community-based mental health care in Lithuania”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18de24d5-en.
