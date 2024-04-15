Skip to main content
Advanced practice nursing in primary care in OECD countries

Recent developments and persisting implementation challenges
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8e10af16-en
Authors
Ian Brownwood, Gaétan Lafortune
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brownwood, I. and G. Lafortune (2024), “Advanced practice nursing in primary care in OECD countries: Recent developments and persisting implementation challenges”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 165, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8e10af16-en.
