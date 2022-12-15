Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Equipping Health Workers with the Right Skills

Skills Anticipation in the Health Workforce
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b83282e-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2022), Equipping Health Workers with the Right Skills: Skills Anticipation in the Health Workforce, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b83282e-en.
Go to top