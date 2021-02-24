Skip to main content
International migration and movement of nursing personnel to and within OECD countries - 2000 to 2018

Developments in countries of destination and impact on countries of origin
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b286a957-en
Karolina Socha-Dietrich, Jean-Christophe Dumont
OECD Health Working Papers
Socha-Dietrich, K. and J. Dumont (2021), “International migration and movement of nursing personnel to and within OECD countries - 2000 to 2018 : Developments in countries of destination and impact on countries of origin”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b286a957-en.
