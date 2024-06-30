Labour migration is mainly a way to fill labour market gaps in a host country, but deciding who should be admitted is a complex question which depends on the specific national context. It is not something which can be switched on and off at will, but it should be adjusted to respond to shifting priorities.
Migration policies, returns, and attracting talent
Labour migration can help to address growing labour shortages in OECD countries. The global competition for talent is also becoming more competitive, with many different factors influencing the choice of destination for migrants. At the same time, with high numbers of asylum seekers recently arriving in OECD countries, the issue of returning and reintegrating those whose request for protection has been denied is an issue of high policy concern.
Key messages
How attractive a country is to highly sought-after workers depends largely on factors outside of migration policy. However, things like visa conditions, how easy it is to change jobs and get permanent residency, and even administrative processing times can all make a difference. As the OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness show, policy changes have the potential to make countries more attractive for the best and brightest.
Not all migrants wish or have the right to remain indefinitely, raising the question of returning to their country of origin. Fostering successful returns depends on a range of policy parameters, such as the availability of support for reintegration. The OECD helps member countries to identify which measures are appropriate to improve the sustainability of the system of returns within migration management.
Context
Labour migration
In many countries, a large and increasing number of new people entering the labour market are migrants moving to work.
In continental Europe, the share of labour migration that is actively managed is often smaller than other OECD countries, as free movement of workers from EU and EFTA countries for employment reasons has a significant impact.
As well as permanent labour migration (involving people whose conditions allow for the possibility of remaining in their host country long-term), there is also temporary labour migration, which requires migrants to leave or change status after a fixed time period. Temporary workers, such as seasonal agricultural workers and high-skilled company transfers amount to millions annually.
Attracting global talent
All OECD countries have different strengths in the competition for global talent, but no country offers frictionless entry as there are always administrative procedures and requirements to meet. That said, the countries deemed most appealing for talented foreign workers have good economic conditions and a high quality of life. Favourable visa conditions also certainly help, but a range of other factors also make an impact, such as the tax and fiscal policy in the country, attitudes towards migrants, gender equality, and long-term employment opportunities.
Length of stay
A key parameter for migration and integration policy makers is the eventual length of stay of migrants. While many migrants initially settle in a host country, not all remain permanently. Most immigrants actually leave within a short period of time after their arrival in the host country, but exit rates after five years of residence vary widely. The Netherlands and Germany have the highest estimated average exit rates, with 75% and 67% of immigrants, respectively, leaving within five years. In contrast, France has the lowest average exit rate, at 27% over the same period.
