Migration policies, returns, and attracting talent

In many countries, a large and increasing number of new people entering the labour market are migrants moving to work.

In continental Europe, the share of labour migration that is actively managed is often smaller than other OECD countries, as free movement of workers from EU and EFTA countries for employment reasons has a significant impact.

As well as permanent labour migration (involving people whose conditions allow for the possibility of remaining in their host country long-term), there is also temporary labour migration, which requires migrants to leave or change status after a fixed time period. Temporary workers, such as seasonal agricultural workers and high-skilled company transfers amount to millions annually.