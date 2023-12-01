Climate change, demography and migration

Migration as a response to climate change and natural disasters is set to increase as the impact of climate change worsens. A large part of climate-induced migration and displacement will take place within countries, but the combined effects of climate change and demographic shifts will likely also encourage migration towards OECD countries.

Migration is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity. For example, international migration could be used to bridge labour shortages and skills gaps, speeding up the green transition. Migrant communities can also contribute to climate adaptation measures in their countries of origin through funding and the sharing of knowledge.