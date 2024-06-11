Countries have vastly differing definitions regarding who is considered an “immigrant”. The OECD standardises international migration data by categories to enhance comparability. Migration related to family is the main category of permanent migration across the OECD, followed by free mobility (in free movement zones such as the EU and EFTA), and labour and humanitarian migration. This distinction is crucial not only for understanding the drivers of migration, but also for its policy implications and for designing effective integration policies.
International migration trends
The OECD collects and standardises international migration statistics, by category of entry, and monitors the evolution and composition of migrant populations as well as diasporas. Jointly with other international organisations, it also monitors regional trends, notably in Asia and Latin America, as well as the use of complementary pathways to international protection.
Key messages
Alongside humanitarian channels, safe and legal avenues are important for people who are in need of international protection. The OECD monitors, jointly with UNHCR, the use of family, labour and study permits as complementary pathways to international protection. Since 2002, more than 2 million people have been admitted to OECD countries under such complementary pathways.
For origin countries, obtaining access to accurate information on the size and characteristics of their diaspora is a challenge. Yet such information is needed for preparing and implementing policies that harness the skills and resources offered by their nationals abroad.
In order to address this need, the OECD has developed a database on immigrants in OECD countries (DIOC) which compiles statistics on migrant populations based on their country of birth, which means the composition and characteristics of diaspora populations can be monitored. The OECD also provides in-depth studies on expatriate communities, and the impact that they have on development in both origin and destination countries.
Context
Migration flows
In most OECD countries, permanent migration flows (e.g. new arrivals who have the prospect of permanent residence) represent between 0.3% and 1% of the population, with smaller countries tending to have proportionally larger inflows. Family migration (including any family members who accompany immigrant workers) is by far the most important component, followed by free mobility, managed labour migration, and humanitarian inflows. In addition to these, there are also temporary movements, such as students, temporary foreign workers and asylum seekers. Temporary labour migration tends to be much larger than permanent labour migration, while international students are a large and growing source for permanent labour migration post-study.
Complementary pathways to international protection
Since 2010, more than two million nationals from seven major refugee origin countries arrived in OECD countries via work, study and family permits. These permits far outnumber refugee recognition figures for these nationalities over the same period. Almost two thirds were granted for family reasons. The post-2020 surge in issuances has been driven by increases for most groups, but especially Venezuelans and Iranians, who have become the top recipients among the seven origin groups observed . There are pronounced differences in the use of these pathways by origin, with Syrians, Afghans, Somalians and Eritreans largely using the family channel while Iranians and Venezuelans predominantly rely on work and study permits.
