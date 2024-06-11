International migration trends

For origin countries, obtaining access to accurate information on the size and characteristics of their diaspora is a challenge. Yet such information is needed for preparing and implementing policies that harness the skills and resources offered by their nationals abroad.

In order to address this need, the OECD has developed a database on immigrants in OECD countries (DIOC) which compiles statistics on migrant populations based on their country of birth, which means the composition and characteristics of diaspora populations can be monitored. The OECD also provides in-depth studies on expatriate communities, and the impact that they have on development in both origin and destination countries.