Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labor Migration in Asia

Trends, Skills Certification and Seasonal Work
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b45c5c4-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank Institute, International Labour Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ADBI/ILO (2024), Labor Migration in Asia: Trends, Skills Certification and Seasonal Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b45c5c4-en.
Go to top