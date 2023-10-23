Economic impact of migration

Immigrants make up a significant and increasing share of the workforce in OECD countries. In 2022, a little more than 15% of all workers were immigrants on average across OECD countries, reaching over 20% in nine of them. This share has been growing in recent years virtually everywhere. This share has been growing in recent years virtually everywhere, with only 13% of workers being migrants in 2015 on average.

Immigrants tend to be concentrated in certain sectors of activity, in which they account for much larger shares of employment. For example, immigrants account for over half of employees in accommodation and food services in OECD European countries and in the United States. This type of sectoral concentration declines the longer immigrants stay.