In recent years, Indonesia has undergone major economic, social and political transformations. Given the significant emigration of the Indonesian population and the recognition of the contributions of the diaspora, Indonesian authorities are seeking to better understand this pool of talent residing abroad, which has great potential to contribute to the economic and social development of Indonesia. This review provides the first comprehensive portrait of the Indonesian diaspora in OECD countries. By profiling Indonesian emigrants, this review aims to strengthen knowledge about this community and thus help to consolidate the relevance of the policies deployed by Indonesia towards its emigrants.
A Review of Indonesian Emigrants
Report
Talent Abroad
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
16 July 2019
-
17 August 2017
-
1 June 2015
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
15 December 2023