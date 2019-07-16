In recent years, Romania has undergone major economic, social and political transformations. Given the significant emigration of the Romanian population and the recognition of the contributions of the diaspora, Romanian authorities are seeking to better understand this pool of talent residing abroad, which has great potential to contribute to the economic and social development of Romania. This review provides the first comprehensive portrait of the Romanian diaspora in OECD countries. By profiling Romanian emigrants, this review aims to strengthen knowledge about this community and thus help to consolidate the relevance of the policies deployed by Romania towards its emigrants.
Talent Abroad: A Review of Romanian Emigrants
Report
Talent Abroad
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
17 August 2017
-
1 June 2015
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024