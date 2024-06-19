Reskilling coal industry workers for the renewables energy sector

The transition to a decarbonised economy in the EU will have a significant impact on the workforce in the coal industry. Projections suggest that around 76 000 jobs will be lost in coal mines and plants by 2025, with this figure potentially rising to 154 000 by 2030. This will particularly affect countries such as Greece, Germany, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, which together employ 81% of the EU's coal workforce. Meanwhile the renewable energy sector is experiencing rapid job growth. Given the transferable skills of coal workers, such as experience in hazardous environments and the use of both manual and sophisticated technologies, there is a unique opportunity to transition these workers into the renewable energy sector with minimal retraining.

From 2020 to 2023, with an Erasmus+ grant of nearly EUR 300 000, the RES-SKILL project aimed to address the limited opportunities for retraining coal workers. Within the EU, only Germany offers relevant continuing vocational education and training (C-VET) courses for transitioning coal workers, typically taking around 2.5 years to complete. Meanwhile, job demand in the EU renewable energy sector is expected to grow by 304 000 new jobs per year until 2030, with 60% of these jobs expected in the wind sector and 24% in the solar PV sector. Estimates suggest that the supply of new jobs in the renewable energy sector in EU countries could potentially absorb up to 90% of current coal jobs.

The RES-SKILL project tapped into this opportunity by improving VET for coal workers, thereby increasing their chances of re-employment in the renewable energy sector and meeting the sector's growing demand for skilled labour. Specific objectives included developing a novel curriculum and tailored training content, supporting VET providers to integrate RES-SKILL materials, and improving collaboration between VET providers and companies to create transition opportunitied.