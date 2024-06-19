Reskilling coal industry workers for the renewables energy sector

One of the primary outcomes of RES-SKILL was the development of learning materials tailored to coal workers' career reorientation. These materials provided a clear pathway for coal workers to transition into renewable energy roles, ensuring that the skills they acquired were directly applicable to their new careers.
The project produced comprehensive learning units, a career reorientation toolkit, and guidelines to support effective training and career shifts for both workers and VET providers. Additionally, Open Educational Resources (OERs) were developed in six languages, making the training materials accessible to a wider audience across different regions.
To promote the project's results and stimulate public discussion on improving VET for coal workers, six national info-days were organised. These events raised awareness about the project and its benefits, encouraging broader participation and support from various stakeholders.
RES-SKILL also formulated strategic and operational plans for the establishment of Joint Competence Centres, laying the groundwork for these hubs to become operational. For instance, a pilot run of a Joint Competence Centre provided insights and feedback for further refinement and scaling. These centers are expected to play a crucial role in the transition, offering a structured environment for career reorientation and practical training. They will also foster collaboration between VET providers, industry stakeholders, and social partners, ensuring the training provided is relevant and meets the needs of the renewable energy sector.