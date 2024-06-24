Across the world, cities and regions are testing innovative solutions for how to build more resilient, sustainable and inclusive communities. From preparing workers for the digital and green transition, to creating community hubs that promote pride in place, they are learning what does – and does not – work in the process. The OECD PLACES portal serves as a hub for local policy makers and practitioners to harness these experiences, providing access to the latest OECD evidence briefs and case studies. It is powered by the OECD Local Employment and Economic Development (LEED) Programme and its Local Development Forum.
Providing Local Actors with Case Studies, Evidence and Solutions (PLACES)
What will it take to future-proof skills systems in cities and regions?
In cooperation with the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, the OECD is conducting work to support cities and regions in improving their skills systems to respond to ongoing labour market changes. Interested in the latest local innovations? Check out case studies below.
For more information on the overall project, see the Future-proofing Adult Learning in Cities webpage.
