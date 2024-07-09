The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: Boosting local jobs and businesses through a social charter

Originally signed in 2019, the Social Charter has helped to shape Paris 2024’s approach to issues such as procurement, employment, volunteering, and contracting. The Social Charter Monitoring Committee meets twice a year and oversees the proper application of the Charter. In general, the content of the charter can be grouped around three themes: promoting SMEs and SSE entities, promoting employment opportunities for hard-to-reach groups, and ensuring decent working conditions free from discrimination.

The charter makes provisions to support businesses and organizations which may have historically struggled to gain access to large government tenders. The charter promotes access to Games-related tenders for an array of enterprises, notably very small SMEs, as well as SSE entities, and sets a target of 25% of total contract value to go to these business. To help achieve this, Paris 2024 partnered with local actors, the Yunus Centre, and Les Canaux to provide the SSE 2024 Programme, which identified over 6 000 SSE entities and worked to match their capabilities to the needs of the Games. The programme provides these organisations with detailed information on economic opportunities, training, technical assistance, and facilitates networking to promote collaborative responses to tenders. Similarly, in collaboration with SOLIDEO and MEDEF (the largest employer federation in France), Paris 2024 launched Entreprises 2024, an online platform which informs and advises companies wishing to bid on Games-related contracts. They also held over 70 business events across France, presenting Paris 2024’s calls for tenders with Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Chambers of Trades and Crafts (CMA), Regional Economic and Social Committees (CRESS), local authorities, and business clubs.

Supporting hard-to-reach groups into sustained employment is one of the main goals of the Social Charter. As part of the Social Charter, Paris 2024 worked closely with local authorities, trade unions, and employer organisations to promote the employment opportunities for those facing long-term unemployment or those with disabilities. Concretely, the charter set out a commitment to reserve 10% of working hours on Games-related contracts for those struggling to enter the labour market. This is implemented through social integration clauses with suppliers which aims to develop qualifying pathways towards long-term employment. This is supported by national and local skills development programmes, such as the City of Paris’ EnJeux Emplois action plan: a EUR 4 million initiative to implement actions for remobilisation, support, and training towards Games-related jobs, particularly in event management, security, construction, and sports.

The charter also sets out a commitment to decent working conditions and to combating discrimination. As part of the charter, signatories are committed to upholding and protecting fair working conditions for employees, and to actively combating illegal labour, anti-competitive practices, and discrimination. This includes promoting compliance with international labour standards for subcontractors and suppliers and encouraging diversity in Games-related roles.