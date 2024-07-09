The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Festival: co-creating a lasting legacy

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games showcased a wide array of activities aimed at engaging communities, promoting local culture, and raising the profile of city and surrounding region. Alongside hosting the Games themselves, the organising committee launched a six month festival, co-designed with local community groups. The Birmingham 2022 Creative City Grants Programme, supported by GBP 1.7 million of funding from Birmingham City Council, provided over 1 060 community groups the chance to work with artists to create new work for the festival. This initiative highlighted Birmingham's local talent and cultural heritage, fostering community engagement and boosting confidence among participants to pursue further creative endeavors.
Both the Games and the Festival provided skills development and vocational training opportunities through several programmes aimed at enhancing employability. One of the standout initiatives was the establishment of the Jobs and Skills Academy, which aimed to connect the employment, volunteering, and training opportunities created through the Games to local people, in particular young people, those from disadvantaged groups, the unemployed, and people with disabilities. The Academy facilitated partnerships with various educational institutions and companies to provide targeted training free of charge to those meeting eligibility criteria, with training places directly linked to Games-time job roles in sectors such as security, stewarding, logistics, catering, cleaning, and waste. In addition to specific job placements, and free training programmes, the Academy also provided apprenticeships and promoted access to volunteering, through the OC Volunteer programme, recognising its value as a steppingstone to further employment.
The Business and Tourism Programme (BATP) leveraged the global profile of the Games to boost economic growth and international reputation. With an investment of GBP 23.9 million, the BATP aimed to attract tourists, businesses, and investors to the West Midlands, highlighting the region’s strengths in sectors such as future mobility, data-driven healthcare, and creative technologies. This programme included sales missions, showcase events, and targeted meetings with investors, creating a platform to forge new international relationships and secure long-term economic benefits for the region. As part of this plan, the West Midlands Global Growth Programme was set up to boost international trade by providing support to international companies wishing to enter UK markets via the West Midlands and helping West Midlands businesses export worldwide.