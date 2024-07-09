The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Festival: co-creating a lasting legacy

Despite the unanticipated impact of Covid-19, the 2022 Birmingham Games and Festival reached a wide audience and brought the community together. According to the “one-year post-Games” evaluation report, the Birmingham Games was attended by 2.8 million people and the festival was attended by 2.6 million people, with Games-related activities engaging a total of 6.9 million attendees, participants, volunteers, and employees. In a residents survey conducted immediately after the Games, 74% of Birmingham residents surveyed reported that the Games had a positive impact on how proud they are to live in their area. In a one-year post-Games residents survey, approximately 59% of Birmingham respondents reported that the Games had a positive impact on the extent to which their local area was a place where people from different ethnicities, backgrounds, and ages get on well together, a higher share than the 48% reporting this pre-Games.

In regard to skills, over 20 000 individuals were supported through the Jobs and Skills Academy, and apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities. This includes 3 300 people under 30 years of age who received training, 2 700 gaining new qualifications, and approximately 195 supported into Games-related employment through the Jobs and Skills Academy. When surveyed one-year post-Games, 29% of Jobs and Skills Academy participants who were unemployed pre-Games were now in employment and 19% of volunteers surveyed reported that their volunteer experience led them to apply for new employment or training/education opportunities they might not have otherwise applied for. A survey of those who participated in the Festival found that 80% of respondents either gained new skills or improved their artistic skills as a result of their participation.

The event produced a direct economic impact on the city and region, which organisers hope will stimulate long-term growth. An economic impact assessment of the Games commissioned by the UK government estimated that the Games and Festival contributed approximately GPB 1.2 billion GVA to the UK economy between FY 2017/18 and FY 2023/24. It also estimated a 27% increase in FDI projects between the year before and the year after the Games, compared with a 4% increase in the rest of the UK. Overall, the Games were delivered with a GBP 70 million underspend, which will be reinvested into the local area through ongoing legacy programs.