AI School Factoría F5: Supporting a more inclusive AI technology sector

Spain has a high share of the working age population at risk of poverty or social exclusion and a high youth unemployment rate. In 2023, 29% of young people (aged 15-24) were unemployed, compared to 53% in 2014.1 Despite these significant improvements, youth unemployment in Spain remains above both the EU-27 and OECD averages. In addition to low labour market participation, there is a strong labour tightness in the IT sector. Similar to most OECD countries, in Spain, labour shortages are more than twice as high in ICT jobs compared to the average job in the country (OECD, 2024 forthcoming, OECD Twin Transition Tracker), indicating that people with digital skills have concrete employment prospects.

Factoría F5 was founded in December 2016 with the desire to build a bridge between the thousands of vulnerable people in Spain and the thousands of unfilled positions in technology companies. Factoría F5’s mission is to put the digital transition at the service of an inclusive society, providing new training, work and life opportunities for people, focusing on the groups most in need: young people, women, people excluded from the labour market and other underrepresented groups.

The primary objective of the AI School Factoría F5 is to serve as a reliable and continuous source of diverse digital talent. The school aims to ensure a steady stream of opportunities for its students while aligning its teaching programmes with the demands of the labour market.