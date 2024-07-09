South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals: Using global creatives to support local ecosystems

SXSW supports a thriving local cultural and creative ecosystem. The conference is held at the Austin Convention Centre with the festivals utilising the city’s wide array of performing arts venues. For example, SXSW activities took places in 70 different music venues, eight hotel and conference venues, and seven theatres in the city in 2023. The festival also highlights local talent and offers a platform for emerging artists and performers to gain international exposure. This helps to support the local creative ecosystem, with the City of Austin being world-renowned for its music and is recognised as a UNESCO City of Media Arts. The festival is also included in strategic plans of the City of Austin. For example, the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department has previously provided funding for a SXSW Austin Music Showcase that exclusively exhibits Austin musicians. SXSW also holds a quarterly Diverse Business Mixer event, for local Austin based businesses to connect, network, and share best practices.

The City of Austin has developed a special agency dedicated to overseeing and supporting events like SXSW in the area. The Austin Center for Events (ACE) is collective of different City departments which oversees the permitting and planning for temporary special events and festivals in the City of Austin. ACE is an interdepartmental team consisting of representatives from multiple city departments, including Austin Police, Austin Fire, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Austin Transportation, Austin Water Utility, Economic Development Department’s Music & Entertainment Division, Parks and Recreation, Austin Public Health, Code Compliance, and Austin Resource Recovery. ACE also works with several local agencies, such as Capital Metro and the Texas Facilities Commission, for event planning and permitting. This interdisciplinary team support event hosts and provide easily accessible tools and resources to guide them through the event planning process, including all necessary permits. The interdisciplinary nature of the team allows for a one-stop-shop approach, making accessing information easier.