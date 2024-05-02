OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2024

Co-Creating the Flow of Change: Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches Towards Sustainable and Inclusive

Growth Governments are facing complex and interrelated issues ranging from climate change and digitalisation, to the economic and social impacts of population ageing, to challenges to the rule of law. These are shared challenges that are best tackled together.

Effective policy cooperation on the strong foundation of evidence-based best practice and multilateral dialogue is essential and the 2024 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting is an opportunity to engage in high-level discussions among Members and non-Members on the issues critical to today’s international community.

The theme for the 2024 MCM on “Leading Global Discussions with Objective and Reliable Approaches towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth” comprises three overarching pillars:

A Diverse, Inclusive, and Likeminded OECD: Strengthening the Outreach of our Work.

An Economic Order based on the Shared Values: Firmly Maintaining Free and Fair Trade and Enhancing Economic Resilience.

Co-creating a Better Future: Addressing Emerging Challenges at Global Scale.

The 2024 MCM will further leverage the strengths of the OECD to support policymakers around the world to develop sound and well-coordinated policy responses to each of the structural shifts in front of us, grounded in our shared values of democracy, the protection of human rights, the rule of law and market-based economic principles. A renewed commitment to strong and effective multilateralism, with the OECD at the centre of global cooperation, will help promote global efforts to co-create better policies for better lives and a better future.

The 2024 MCM, chaired by Japan, with Mexico and the Netherlands as Vice-Chairs, will take place on 2 and 3 May 2024 at the OECD Headquarters in Paris.