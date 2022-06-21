In recent years, Georgia has undergone important economic, social and political transformations. Given the significant emigration of the Georgian population and the recognition of the contributions of the diaspora, Georgian authorities are seeking to better understand this pool of talent residing abroad, which has great potential to contribute to the economic and social development of Georgia. This review provides the first comprehensive portrait of Georgian emigrants in OECD countries. By profiling Georgian emigrants, this review aims to strengthen knowledge about this community and thus help to consolidate the relevance of the policies deployed by Georgia towards its emigrants.
A Review of Georgian Emigrants
Report
Talent Abroad
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 June 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
16 July 2019
-
17 August 2017
-
1 June 2015
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
-
13 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023