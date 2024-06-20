Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Salary systems in public administration and their reforms

Guidance for SIGMA partners
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8f08a005-en
Authors
Lech Marcinkowski, Anca Butnaru, Aleksandra Rabrenović
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marcinkowski, L., A. Butnaru and A. Rabrenović (2024), “Salary systems in public administration and their reforms: Guidance for SIGMA partners”, SIGMA Papers, No. 71, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f08a005-en.
Go to top