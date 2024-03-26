Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Korea

Korea's strategic framework, the Five-Year Comprehensive Anti-Corruption Plan 2018-2022, identifies four strategic areas: i) establishing stricter integrity standards; ii) establishing a system for the prevention of conflict of interest among public officials; iii) eradicating abuse of power in the public sector; iv) eradicating corruption in recruitment processes of public institutions. Across the four areas, the Plan sets 15 objectives to mitigate corruption risks in the public sector.

Korea has central independent bodies responsible for coordinating activities on anti-corruption issues (Anti-corruption & Civil Rights Commission), for ensuring access to public information (Information Disclosure Council), and for monitoring political finance (National Election Commission).

However, Korea does not have a central body responsible for monitoring lobbying practices, nor a central harmonisation unit for internal control and internal audit, but its supreme audit institution (Board of Audit and Inspection) evaluates internal audit practices of the public sector.