Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Luxembourg

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which includes internal control and internal audit, Luxembourg fulfils 20% of criteria for regulations and 2% for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33%, respectively.

Luxembourg has standards of conduct for ministers, members of parliament, political appointees, civil servants and internal auditors. However, there is no regulatory framework on internal control and internal audit. The Court of Auditors (the Supreme Audit Institution) monitors internal audit activities across the public sector, but there is no central harmonisation unit responsible for developing internal control and audit systems. Luxembourg does not fully track data on the number of public organisations covered by internal audit and cannot determine the share of public organisations that were audited in the past five years, nor how many audit recommendations were implemented.