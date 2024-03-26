Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Denmark

As measured against OECD standards on public information, which include access to information and open data, Denmark fulfils 67% of criteria for regulations and 38% for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 62%, respectively.

Denmark’s regulatory framework for access to information and open data– the Act on Openness in Administration – ensures the universal entitlement of all individuals, irrespective of citizenship or legal status, to access information across various modalities. Access restrictions are listed by law and in line with the Tromso Convention. Statutory deadlines are in place for processing information requests, and requesters are not required to provide justification for their requests. Furthermore, a safeguard is established ensuring the right to appeal to an impartial external body or court in instances of refusal or administrative inactivity.

Many key datasets necessary to ensure integrity are publicly available in Denmark, including the state budget, election results, public tenders and their results, the business and land registries, and salaries of top-level civil servants. However, it is worth noting that several other key datasets are not published. Laws are not published in their consolidated forms, and agendas of ministers and cabinet sessions, asset and interest declarations, and aggregated data on access to information requests are also not published.

Denmark shows a relatively high trust in parliament, exceeding OECD average. More than half of the population trust their parliament (51%) compared to the OECD average of 41%.