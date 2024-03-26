Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Netherlands

In the Netherlands the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations is responsible for promoting public integrity and the prevention side of corruption, while the Ministry of Justice and Security is responsible for combatting corruption. Current strategic objectives for public integrity are set by the Parliamentary Letter of 25 April 2023.

The Netherlands has no single entity monitoring conflict-of-interest situations across the public sector, as this is the responsibility of each individual government employer (Civil Servants Act 2017). The Compliance Officer of the Top Management Group focuses only on senior civil servants. The Netherlands has no single entity supervising lobbying. The Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations oversees the financing of political parties and has the mandate to impose fines for breaches of political finance regulations. Furthermore, the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is advised by the Commission for supervision of finances of political parties. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is the government institution responsible for open data and freedom of information policies. The Advisory Board on Openness and Information Management monitors the implementation of public information disclosure . Finally, the Ministry of Finance oversees internal control and internal audit across the public sector.