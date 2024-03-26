Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Austria

The Austrian Anti-Corruption Strategy 2023-2025 (NACS), adopted by the Council of Ministers on 31 October 2023, provides a strategic framework for all measures taken to prevent and combat corruption. It incorporates insights from the evaluation report of the previous Strategy and includes a formal Action Plan 2023-2025. The Strategy was drawn up by the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption (BAK) and Ministry of Justice, in co-operation with other relevant ministries and departments.

In terms of institutions, Austria has a central government body responsible for anti-corruption, the Ministry of Interior (BMI). The Co-ordination Body on Combating Corruption (KzK) is responsible for the development and evaluation of the integrity action plan, and the Ministry of Justice is responsible for policy on corruption enforcement. Austria has a central government body responsible for lobbying (Ministry of Justice) and for central harmonisation of internal audit (Federal Chancellery – BKA) but not for central harmonisation of internal control. The Austrian Court of Auditors oversees political finance. To date, there are no central government bodies responsible for conflict of interest, open data policy and public information.