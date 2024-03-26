Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Estonia

In 2012, Estonia adopted its Anti-Corruption Act, to combat corruption amongst all officials, including government, law enforcement, and other areas of the public sector. It is complemented by the Civil Service Act, which sets out a number of standards on integrity and ethics. In February 2021, the new government adopted the Anti-Corruption Action Plan 2021 – 2025, for which several annual activity reports have subsequently been published. The Action Plan addresses areas such as transparency of state activities and local government activities, a fair business environment, the investigation of corruption offences, and impact assessment of anti-corruption policies.
In terms of institutions, the Ministry of Justice leads the government’s anti-corruption policy and coordinates its implementation. Estonia has central government bodies responsible for lobbying (Ministry of Justice), open data policy (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications), political finance (Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee), conflict-of-interest, and internal control and internal audit (Ministry of Finance). The Data Protection Inspectorate functions as supervisory body responsible for public information issues.