Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Turkiye

The 11th Development Plan (2019-2023), which is the first development plan after the change to a presidential system, was adopted at the central government level and covers five main policy target areas: i) stable economy ii) competitive production iii) qualified individuals, strong society iv) sustainable environment v) rule of law, democratisation, and good governance. The policy targets for good governance include objectives related to violations of integrity in human resource management, internal control and risk management, public procurement, education, and customs.

In terms of institutions, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance is the central government body responsible for the internal control system, while the Internal Audit Coordination Board is responsible for the internal audit system. The Constitutional Court of Türkiye oversees the financing of political parties and election campaigns in addition to its broader mandate, but does not have a budgetary autonomy. Additionally, the Court of Accounts – the supreme audit institution – assists the Constitutional Court by auditing acquisitions, revenue and expenditure of political parties, and the Supreme Election Council is an independent authority that supervises elections. In terms of conflict-of-interest, Türkiye has a decentralised approach and there is no centralised body responsible for collection and verification of interest or asset declarations. Regarding access to information, the Board of Review of the Access to Information issues decisions on requests for access to public information. Additionally, the Digital Transformation Office is responsible for open data policy and mediates the delivery of e-government services. However, there is neither legislation regulating lobbying nor an institution responsible for overseeing lobbying activities.