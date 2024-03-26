Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Slovenia

The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption is an independent state body responsible for strengthening and safeguarding the rule of law with regards to corruption, as enshrined in the Integrity and Prevention of Corruption Act. It supervises various public integrity and anti-corruption issues, such as overseeing conflict-of-interest and lobbying activities.

The Budget Supervision Office of the Ministry of Finance is the central government body responsible for developing the internal control (IC) and internal audit (IA) systems and promoting IC and IA methodologies based on internal standards. Additionally, the Court of Audit is the independent body overseeing the financing of political parties and election campaigns, and the Information Commissioner is the independent supervisory body responsible for public information that conducts inspections on compliance with regulations on access to information.