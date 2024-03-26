Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Japan

In Japan, the competences to address anti-corruption are shared between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Police Agency. The central government has adopted strategic objectives for mitigating public integrity risks in public procurement.

The National Public Service Ethics Board monitors potential conflict-of-interest situations for civil servants, the Ministry of the Internal Affairs supervises political finance, and the Digital Agency is responsible for open data policy. Japan does not have a central government body responsible for monitoring lobbying nor a central harmonisation unit for internal control and internal audit.