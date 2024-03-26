Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Ireland

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which include internal control and internal audit, Ireland fulfils 84% of criteria for regulations and 35% of criteria for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33% respectively.

Ireland’s internal control and risk management framework is a top performer among OECD countries. The comprehensive internal control regulations adhere to international standards and establish managerial responsibility for the implementation of internal control and audit. Internal audit regulations contain key safeguards, such as provisions on internal auditors’ independence and access to documents and personnel and a requirement for internal audit units to periodically undergo external quality assurance. Ireland’s risk management framework explicitly addresses public integrity risks and establishes procedures to mitigate these risks.

In Ireland all public sector entities are covered by internal audit, and in 2022 all organisations were internally audited, while 80% of recommendations by internal audit units were implemented. However, the country lacks a comprehensive central reporting function for internal control and internal audit. Although all institutions implementing internal control report to the Comptroller and Auditor General, their reports are not publicly available, and there is no centralised annual report on internal control that addresses corruption and fraud risks.