Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: United States

The United States Strategy on Countering Corruption was published in December 2021 and contains five strategic pillars: (i) modernising, coordinating, and resourcing U.S. Government efforts to better fight corruption, (ii) curbing illicit finance, (iii) holding corrupt actors accountable, (iv) preserving and strengthening the multilateral anti-corruption architecture, (v) improving diplomatic engagement and leveraging foreign assistance resources to advance policy goals.
The National Security Council is co-ordinating inter-agency implementation of the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, while the Department of State is responsible for implementation of a range of anti-corruption efforts abroad and the U.S. Agency for International Development is responsible for the implementation of the parts of the strategy related to development programming. The Office of Government Ethics oversees the executive branch ethics program which is responsible for preventing and resolving financial conflicts of interest, and the Office of Management and Budget is responsible for internal control policy in consultation with the Government Accountability Office, which is the supreme audit institution. The Department of Justice is responsible for criminal matters related to the financing of political parties and election campaigns as well as the enforcement component of anti-corruption, while the Federal Election Commission is in charge of overseeing the financing of political parties and election campaigns at the federal level. The Department of Justice also supervises the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), while the House Committee on Ethics and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics supervise compliance with the Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) and conflict-of-interest requirements for members of Congress. Finally, a supervisory body responsible for public information issues is established, and both the Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy and the National Archives and Records Administration’s Office of Government Information Services are responsible for ensuring compliance with the Access to Information law.