Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: United States

The United States fulfils 53% of criteria on the quality of the strategic framework and 43% on implementation of the strategy in practice, compared to the OECD average of 45% and 36%, respectively.

The strategy has broad coverage with strategic objectives related to public financial management, public procurement, fraud, private sector corruption, health, education, infrastructure, and development. In 2023 the U.S. Department of State adopted an implementation plan with specific actions to implement the strategy, but there are still no monitoring reports containing information on what has been implemented so far. Future strategies could be improved by undertaking public consultation and including information on how their implementation will be financed.