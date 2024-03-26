Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Costa Rica

Costa Rica has adopted the National Strategy of Integrity and Prevention of Corruption 2021-2030 (ENIPC) which was declared of public interest by the Executive Decree 43248-MJP. The strategy was co-created by different ministries and government bodies as well as other key stakeholders. It includes an action plan, as well as a series of strategic objectives to mitigate public integrity risks in human resources, in public-private interactions, conflicts of interest, bribery and traffic of influence, and in the management of lobbying activities.

The Ministry of Justice is the guarantor of the implementation and fulfilment of the objectives of the ENIPC, and the Task Force of the ENIPC is responsible for overseeing implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of the action plan. The National Commission for an Open State is responsible for the open data policy at the level of the central government. However, there is no central government institution responsible for developing internal control and internal audit systems. Further, no lobbying regulation has yet been enacted in Costa Rica.