Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Slovak Republic

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which includes internal control and internal audit, the Slovak Republic fulfils 84% of criteria for regulations, and 47% of those for practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33% respectively.

In the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Finance acts as the central harmonisation unit for internal control and internal audit. It promotes methodologies for internal control and audit based on international standards and harmonises audit practices across the public sector. However, internal control activities are not reported to the Ministry of Finance, rather they are made publicly available and shared with the Committee for Internal Audit and Government Audit, where the supreme audit institution (Supreme Audit Office) is also present. The Slovak Republic internally audits 70% of its public organisations and implements 77% of issued audit recommendations.