Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Slovak Republic

The Slovak Anti-Corruption Policy for 2019-2023 adopted at the central government level serves as the strategic framework for anti-corruption and integrity in government. The strategy identifies three priority objectives: 1) to promote and protect the public interest through reducing opportunities for corruption; 2) to improve the quality of the legislative and regulatory environment; and 3) to improve conditions for entrepreneurship. As of 2023, all strategic objectives have been achieved.
In the Slovak Republic, the Corruption Prevention Department of the Government Office is responsible for implementing the Anti-Corruption Policy in the public sector. The committee on incompatibility of functions of the National Council of the Slovak Republic monitors compliance with conflict-of-interest regulations. The State Commission for Elections and Control of Political Party Financing has responsibility over political finance issues, while a central harmonisation unit located within the Ministry of Finance oversees the internal control and internal audit functions. Competences over open data policy are shared between the Ministry of Investment, Regional Development and Informatisation and the Ministry of Justice. Nevertheless, in the absence of a legal framework on lobbying, there is no institution responsible for monitoring lobbying activities.